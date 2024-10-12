Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith rip Panthers for latest Bryce Young move: 'The worst franchise in football'
The Carolina Panthers have made a series of missteps at the quarterback position, beginning with trotting out Kyle Allen for 12 starts when Cam Newton went down in 2019. From there they gave a big contract to Teddy Bridgewater, only to give up on him after one year. Next, they traded a boat-load of draft capital for Sam Darnold, who lasted just 17 games. They also moved on from Baker Mayfield, only to see him thriving in Tampa and Darnold balling out in Minnesota this year.
The latest move at quarterback was another head-scratcher. It came this past weekend when the Panthers put Bryce Young in against the Chicago Bears in garbage time when the result had already been decided and it had become clear the injury-depleted offensive line couldn't protect Andy Dalton.
Instead of leaving their 36-year old backup on the field, they put in the former number one overall pick. That was enough to make Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe disgusted. Here's what they had to say about head coach Dave Canales' decision to put Young back out there in that situation.
Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe rip Panthers
