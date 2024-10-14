Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo had a message for the Panthers after 18-point win
The Carolina Panthers lost again at home today, falling to the Atlanta Falcons, 38-20. That was even worse than our projection going into the game, and it seems that the experts had it right when they practically all predicted that this would be a blowout loss for Carolina, which hasn't had a home win in over 300 days.
Where the Panthers go from here is above our paygrade, and the job of general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. Make no mistake - they have been dealt a losing hand, and if they're going to pull this franchise out of the hole it's in it's going to take time. For now, this team is the punchline of the NFL. So much so that even placekickers feel entitled to clown them.
As the Falcons players were walking towards the locker room after the game, apparently kicker Younghoe Koo called out to Panthers beat reporters "Keep Stankin."
Not the sort of thing you usually hear from a kicker, who have no cause to talk trash about anybody. What makes it even crazier is that Koo apparently said this while he was walking with Falcons team owner Arthur Blank.
There's not much the Panthers can do about it but beat the Falcons the next time they play them. They're scheduled to visit Atlanta late in the season on January 5th.
