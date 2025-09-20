Falcons assistant's take on Panthers offense is unintentionally devastating
Tomorrow the Carolina Panthers will play their first divisional game of the year in their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The last time these two teams met at the end of the 2024 season it turned into a shootout, with Carolina coming out on top in overtime.
Based on what we've seen so far from the Panthers' offense it's pretty unlikely that we'll see a repeat scenario. Through two games Carolina has had exactly one impressive quarter, when the Arizona Cardinals were playing a lot of prevent defense as Bryce Young led a valiant but ultimately failed comeback attempt.
If you want to know just how bad the Panthers' offense has been, here's what Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said when he tried to explain what their identity is.
Falcons DC on Panthers offense
There is a perverse kind of advantage in this - when you don't do anything well, the other team can't really know what's coming.
That's not much of a silver lining, though. Through two games the only thing that has consistently worked for the Panthers offensively is throwing the ball to star rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and that's not a gameplan.
The most concerning problem for Carolina's offense has been the lack of a run game. Chuba Hubbard has only totaled 95 yards on 26 attempts so far (3.7 yards per carry) and hasn't scored a touchdown. Rico Dowdle hasn't been any better, managing just 21 yards on nine carries (2.3 yards per attempt).
With the Panthers' best run blocker, right guard Robert Hunt now on injured reserve it's now going to be even harder to get this part of the game going.
The poor returns in the run game have also had an effect on the production of Bryce Young, who's taken four sacks and committed four turnovers in two games.
It's easier said than done, but if head coach Dave Canales can't engineer a solution, the Panthers are going to lose to Atlanta. That would sink their record to 0-3 on the season, effectively ending any realistic hope of making the postseason - which will make it eight straight years for this franchise.