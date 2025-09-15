All Panthers

Hunter Renfrow opens up about Bryce Young's great effort despite loss

Hunter Renfrow and Bryce Young had great days.

Zach Roberts

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) receives a pass to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) receives a pass to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

What a difference one week can make. The Bryce Young to Hunter Renfrow connection was alive and well on Sunday for the Carolina Panthers. This came after they clearly had trouble getting on the same page last week, but McMillan actually led the team in receptions (tied with Ja'Tavion Sanders) and scored twice.

Those two touchdowns came as part of a valiant comeback effort that fell just short. Young and Renfrow helped guide the Panthers back from 27-3 to the ultimate final score, 27-22. Renfrow admitted he'd have loved to have gotten three touchdowns and a win instead of the two he recorded, but alas.

After the game, he was asked what he saw from Young. Renfrow's a veteran and has been around the league for a while. He said, "Some of it was unfortunate, early, but I thought he played really well today. He led well, he was composed, so I was excited to be out there with him, watching him run around and make plays."

Hunter Renfro
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) receives a pass to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Renfrow was not an original member of the 53-man roster, but then Adam Thielen was traded and Jalen Coker went on injured reserve. Thus, Renfrow was brought back, and he's now the WR3 on the depth chart.

Although, based on today's performance (and last week's, even if it was underwhelming for Renfrow), he should be WR2. Xavier Legette is trending closer and closer to bust territory. He had an astonishing eight targets, third-most, and recorded one catch for -2 yards. He added a rush for zero yards, so Renfrow should be rising from here on out.

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals

Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals

Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney

2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News