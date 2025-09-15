Hunter Renfrow opens up about Bryce Young's great effort despite loss
What a difference one week can make. The Bryce Young to Hunter Renfrow connection was alive and well on Sunday for the Carolina Panthers. This came after they clearly had trouble getting on the same page last week, but McMillan actually led the team in receptions (tied with Ja'Tavion Sanders) and scored twice.
Those two touchdowns came as part of a valiant comeback effort that fell just short. Young and Renfrow helped guide the Panthers back from 27-3 to the ultimate final score, 27-22. Renfrow admitted he'd have loved to have gotten three touchdowns and a win instead of the two he recorded, but alas.
After the game, he was asked what he saw from Young. Renfrow's a veteran and has been around the league for a while. He said, "Some of it was unfortunate, early, but I thought he played really well today. He led well, he was composed, so I was excited to be out there with him, watching him run around and make plays."
Renfrow was not an original member of the 53-man roster, but then Adam Thielen was traded and Jalen Coker went on injured reserve. Thus, Renfrow was brought back, and he's now the WR3 on the depth chart.
Although, based on today's performance (and last week's, even if it was underwhelming for Renfrow), he should be WR2. Xavier Legette is trending closer and closer to bust territory. He had an astonishing eight targets, third-most, and recorded one catch for -2 yards. He added a rush for zero yards, so Renfrow should be rising from here on out.
