Fantasy Football: Hunter Renfrow among NFL's best sleepers for Week 3
Coming into the 2025 NFL season the Carolina Panthers were supposed to be so deep at wide receiver that it was too crowded. Fast forward three weeks and it's clear that speculation was pretty wildly off-base. Adam Thielen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, Jalen Coker landed on injured reserve and the less said about Xavier Legette the better.
So far the only real producer that we have seen at this position has been rookie Tetairoa McMillan, who has exceeded even the highest expectations through two games. They needed somebody else to step up, though - and right now it looks like Hunter Renfrow is the answer to that call.
In Week 1 Renfrow was relatively quiet, posting just two catches for 11 yards on six targets. He broke through last week, though - totaling seven catches, 49 yards and two touchdowns against the Cards.
Now Renfrow has been named one of the top sleepers in fantasy football for this week by Pro Football Network.
PFN on sleeper Hunter Renfrow
"Expect Bryce Young to continue to be under pressure due to an injured offensive line and tough matchup against a Falcons defense that just sacked J.J. McCarthy six times. That could force Young to get the ball out of his hands quickly, finding Renfrow as a safety valve underneath. With that in mind, it’s not a bad idea to take a shot on Renfrow if you’re in the proper format."
Renfrow may be particularly useful in the red zone - as he was last week against Arizona. McMillan is by far the team's best option, here - but teams have already taken to double-teaming him once the Panthers get inside the 20-yard line. That's what helped open up Renfrow to score two clutch touchdowns against Arizona.
The Atlanta Falcons will be missing their top cornerback AJ Terrell this week, who was expected to match up against McMillan. That just makes it more likely that they'll wind up bracketing McMillan. Renfrow should be cleared for take-off.
