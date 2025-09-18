Carolina Panthers' injury luck not improving going into home opener
You don't put together seven straight losing seasons without at least a little bit of bad luck being involved. While the Carolina Panthers' incompetence is the biggest factor, there's undoubtedly been some ill fortune going around ever sine Cam Newton's shoulder injury in the middle of the 2018 season changed this franchise's trajectory, seemingly for good.
The bad news continues heading into Week 3, with the Panthers still winless and starting to suffer major injuries. Two starting offensive linemen - right guard Robert Hunt and center Austin Corbett - are both now on injured reserve and may be done for the season.
Yesterday's initial injury report for Week 3 offered more bad news, both for the wide receiver room and for Carolina's defensive front-seven. Here's the latest.
Panthers Week 3 injury report
- OLB Patrick Jones: Hamstring - DNP
- DT Tershawn Wharton: Hamstring - DNP
- WR Xavier Legette: Hamstring - Limited
- WR Brycen Tremaine: Quad - Full
- WR Hunter Renfrow: Rest - Limited
- CB Jaycee Horn: Rest - Limited
The biggest problem here is the continued absence of Wharton, who already looked like the team's best run defender in the season opener when he went down with his hamstring issue. He is not expected to play this wee against the Atlanta Falcons.
The absence of Patrick Jones II further complicates the team's issues getting pressure on the quarterback. While there was some improvement in this area last week against Arizona, Carolina remains one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league.
Nic Scourton is understandbly still getting his feet under him after suffering a collapsed lung during the preseason, and Princely Umanmielen is still not getting enough playing time to really make an impact.
The Panthers tried to boost their edge rotation this offseason via trade, getting into talks with the Dallas Cowboys for Micah Parsons and the Cincinnati Bengals for Trey Hendrickson. With those two off the table, their options are limited, here. Pehaps they can call Dallas again about Jadeveon Clowney, who they released in May for no good reason at all.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals
Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals
Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney
2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety