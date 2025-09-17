Carolina Panthers’ legend Steve Smith is totally out of line for ripping fans
Carolina Panthers' legend Steve Smith had some choice words for the team's fans following an 0-2 start.
During an interview on WFNZ, Smith called Charlotte a "weak a** city" and said all fans do well is "b**** and complain," while also calling them "fair-weather fans."
"That's what this city does well, is b**** and complain," Smith said. "When we went to the Super Bowl in 2003, I never forgot how people treated us my rookie year when we was 1-15. Now I know some people aren't gonna like to hear this, but if you're gonna ride and die with your team, ride or die. That's the probably the problem with this weak a** city, is the fair-weather fans.
"And I said that that way because I've been in this city for 25 years now. And I've heard complaining about everything, no matter what the case is," he added. "These young men, including myself, just like young women, nobody's perfect. But when you ain't never did it—beyond elementary, high school . . . and then, yes, you buy a ticket, yes, you earn your way and right to give your criticism. But don't poop on the guy as if he's not out there trying to do his best."
If any fan base has a reason to "b**** and complain" about its team, it's Panthers fans.
Yes, the franchise has been to two Super Bowls, but it has also never had two winning seasons in a row. The best Carolina has done after a winning season is a .500 record, so sustained success is foreign to Panthers fans.
Adding to that, the Panthers have missed the postseason in seven straight seasons, and Carolina has seen no shortage of dysfunction in that span.
The icing on the cake is owner David Tepper being a total disaster.
Despite all that, Panthers fans actually had hope for the team going into 2025, only to be met with the same old ineptitude they've become accustomed to seeing over the years.
Carolina hasn't so much as had a lead for even one second this season, which is, of course, the worst mark in the NFL.
The fact that the Panthers have any fans left is a testament to how dedicated they really are. They've lived up to their end of the bargain, now it's time for the Panthers to do the same.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals
Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals
Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney
2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety