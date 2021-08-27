All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Steelers

Everything you need to know ahead of the Panthers' preseason matchup with the Steelers.

Panthers Trade for a Kicker

the Panthers have made another addition in the kicking room by trading for Ryan Santoso of the New York Giants. The Panthers sent a conditional 7th round pick to New York to complete the deal.

3 Things to Watch for in Friday's Preseason Game vs Steelers

The Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to battle on Friday in the preseason finale at 7:30 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium. As always on the eve of game day, we list three things to keep your eyes on during this week's game.

WATCH: Greg Olsen Delivers Speech to Panthers

The Panthers wrapped up their final practice of the week before taking on the Steelers in the final preseason game by having former tight end Greg Olsen speaking with the team. As you could imagine, it was pretty good.

Steelers Name Starting QB vs Panthers

Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Dwayne Haskins will get the start against the Carolina Panthers this Friday in the preseason finale.

Robby Anderson Wants to Continue Chasing His Dream in Carolina

Earlier this week, the Panthers and Anderson agreed on a contract extension that will keep him in Carolina until 2023. Anderson had a career year with the Panthers in 2020 finishing the season with career-highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1096), while also scoring four touchdowns.

