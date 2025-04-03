NFL exec's comments hit the hard truth for the Carolina Panthers this offseason
Former NBA superstar/commentator Bill Walton was fond of saying that you should never mistake action for achievement. That's good advice in many cases, especially for the Carolina Panthers and what they have done so far this offseason.
On the first day of the legal tampering period, the Panthers went all out to sign several upgrades for what was the worst defense in the league last season. Overall, Carolina's defense looks better at all three levels than it was at the end of the 2024 campaign. However, those gains are relative - and this is still one of the worst rosters in the NFL.
That sentiment was echoed by an anonymous NFL executive who spoke with Mike Sando from The Athletic regarding the team's free agent moves. Here's what he shared.
"They got a little better, but they are still working from a deficit... they were a three-year reset from last year, so this is just year two for them."
At least the first portion of his comment hits the bullseye. Even if the Panthers have dramatically improved their defensive personnel, odds are they are still on the lower end of the league compared to the competition. Going from 32nd in scoring defense to somewhere between 23rd-26th would be a huge improvement over last year - but it's also probably not enough to get them to the playoffs.
As far as the three-year reset goes, it's difficult to swallow that kind of timeline given how long this franchise has been suffering. Somehow former head coach Matt Rhule sold them on a seven-year improvement plan - made all the more ridiculous by recent one-year break-throughs from teams like the Washington Commanders - who went from 4-13 to 12-5 in just one offseason.
However, if the Panthers are going to take a similar leap, they're going to have to take some big risks and make some splashy moves. As yet the greatest risk Carolina was willing to take this year was signing Milton Williams to a massive deal - and it was probably for the best that it didn't work out give what he got from the Patriots.
That said, the talent gap is still significant between this team and the team they have to get past - right now that's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who simply have better players at most position groups compared to Carolina.
An aggressive trade for a difference-maker like Myles Garrett (but not actually Myles Garrett) would be the kind of thing that would improve this team's win-loss projection more than anything else. It seems Micah Parsons is having some contract issues with the Cowboys. While adding Parsons could create salary cap issues, it would also dramatically, dramatically improve the Panthers' defense where they need it the most.
They Panthers made some nice baby steps in the right direction - but they need to start taking some big swings if they're ever going to jump back into contention.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers receive stern warning amid swirling NFL draft rumors
One blockbuster trade the Panthers should avoid at all costs
Andy Reid gets candid on Panthers’ controversial free agent move
Luke Kuechly shares details on decision to retire early from NFL