Eagles superstar calls clash with Julius Peppers 'the most humbling moment of my life'

'Seven years ago, a rookie running back from Penn State faced a legend for the Carolina Panthers. It proved to be a memorable encounter for Saquon Barkley.

Russell Baxter

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley recently made an appearance on a popular program in which the guest takes on 10 chicken wings and deals with the increasing heat. The show is called “Hot Ones,” which would describe Barkley’s 2024 performance with his new team.

The idea of one of Philly’s Birds eating wings has “Dad joke” written all over it. During the session and interview, Barkley had a story involving a very large Pepper(s).

It was Week 5 of the 2018 season. The New York Giants had used the second overall pick in the NFL Draft that year on Barkley. In his first four games with the team, the former Penn State Nittany Lion he ran for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 193 yards.

HOFer Julius Peppers
Julius Peppers gives his remarks at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

Then came a clash with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Barkley was about to have a close encounter with a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Ironically, 16 years earlier, Julius Peppers was the second overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Panthers, as well as his final two campaigns. The 2018 season would prove to be his final year in the league, but the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year found out why the 17-year veteran would wind up earning a bust in Canton, Ohio.

Barkley spoke about being grabbed by the shoulder pads by Peppers. He said that he tried to break free, but “his attempts at hitting the 295-pounder’s arms did absolutely nothing,” explained Barkley.

“That’s when I realized that there’s a difference between, like, grown men strength and, like, being strong in the weight room,” added Barkley. “Yeah, that was probably, like, my most humbling moment of my life. Not just on the football field, but as a man too. Because in that moment, I definitely needed help. I’m strong, but he’s like, super strong.”

It appears that Barkley fared much better against those wings than against the first ballot Hall of Famer.

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.