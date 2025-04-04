Eagles superstar calls clash with Julius Peppers 'the most humbling moment of my life'
Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley recently made an appearance on a popular program in which the guest takes on 10 chicken wings and deals with the increasing heat. The show is called “Hot Ones,” which would describe Barkley’s 2024 performance with his new team.
The idea of one of Philly’s Birds eating wings has “Dad joke” written all over it. During the session and interview, Barkley had a story involving a very large Pepper(s).
It was Week 5 of the 2018 season. The New York Giants had used the second overall pick in the NFL Draft that year on Barkley. In his first four games with the team, the former Penn State Nittany Lion he ran for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 193 yards.
Then came a clash with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Barkley was about to have a close encounter with a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Ironically, 16 years earlier, Julius Peppers was the second overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Panthers, as well as his final two campaigns. The 2018 season would prove to be his final year in the league, but the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year found out why the 17-year veteran would wind up earning a bust in Canton, Ohio.
Barkley spoke about being grabbed by the shoulder pads by Peppers. He said that he tried to break free, but “his attempts at hitting the 295-pounder’s arms did absolutely nothing,” explained Barkley.
“That’s when I realized that there’s a difference between, like, grown men strength and, like, being strong in the weight room,” added Barkley. “Yeah, that was probably, like, my most humbling moment of my life. Not just on the football field, but as a man too. Because in that moment, I definitely needed help. I’m strong, but he’s like, super strong.”
It appears that Barkley fared much better against those wings than against the first ballot Hall of Famer.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers receive stern warning amid swirling NFL draft rumors
One blockbuster trade the Panthers should avoid at all costs
Andy Reid gets candid on Panthers’ controversial free agent move
Luke Kuechly shares details on decision to retire early from NFL