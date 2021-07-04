53-Man Roster Projection: RG Deonte Brown Player Profile

RG Deonte Brown

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 350 lbs

College: Alabama

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: 2nd string

Anytime you draft a player that didn't allow a single sack in their collegiate career, you know you are getting something pretty special. However, Brown slipped clear to the 6th round and many believe that his weight played a factor into him sliding. That will be the challenge early on for Brown; maintain a healthy weight that he can play fast at. He has some technique things to clean up as well, so unless there is a bundle of injuries, I would expect Brown to see minimal playing time in year one.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

Sixth-round picks aren't necessarily a sure bet to make the 53-man roster but I like Brown's chances. He will get plenty of opportunities to separate himself from the other reserves during training camp and then in the team's three preseason games. If all goes well, Brown could be slated as No. 2 on the depth chart at right guard behind only John Miller.

