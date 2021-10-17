    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Vikings

    Everything you need to know ahead of Carolina's week six contest against Minnesota.
    Author:

    Week six is officially here and the Carolina Panthers are hoping to put an end to a two-game losing skid as they welcome in the Minnesota Vikings. For all the information you need to know for this week's game, click the links below!

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Vikings Game Preview

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs Minnesota

    Score Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

    Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Vikings

    Panthers' Key to the Game vs Vikings

    Panthers Place RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

    Are the Panthers Still a Playoff Contender?

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16699704_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Vikings

    just now
    USATSI_16895372_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Score Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16621665_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place RB Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16739782_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Is it Time to be Concerned About Christian McCaffrey's Future?

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15247677_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

    Oct 15, 2021
    IMG_7984
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_15247674_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Vikings

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16739783
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/14

    Oct 14, 2021