Fans Voice Their Opinion on Marty Hurney's Future as the Panthers' GM

A lot of change has occurred in the Carolina Panthers organization over the last few months and it may not be the end just yet.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney's contract is set to expire and with Matt Rhule on a seven-year deal, does this mean that Rhule has more control of the team? It could be possible, but the main question is if Hurney will have his contract renewed. According to our fan poll on Twitter, 82% believe Hurney's time as the Panthers GM is coming to an end.

The overwhelming one-sided vote of the poll is not surprising. Hurney has spent two stints as the team's general manager (2002-12, 2018-present) and despite two Super Bowl appearances, the fans seem to have a fair amount of displeasure with his overall work.

The Panthers have drafted the most All-Pros since 2000, but have also had their fair share of swings and misses as well. Aside from the rather poor drafting, what may have done Hurney in with the fan base is the way Cam Newton's situation was handled. Many feel that Newton deserved a much better exit and the poor timing of Newton's release ultimately crashed his free agent market. The bad breakup made it seem as if the Panthers front office was unappreciative of everything that Newton had done for the organization over the years and whether that was the actual feeling or not, it was perceived that way by the fans.

New head coach Matt Rhule was brought in by Hurney and the two seem to have a pretty good connection and appear to be on the same page. However, will that be enough for the Panthers to keep Hurney around for the future? All of that remains to be seen.

Do you think Hurney will get his contract renewed as the Panthers GM? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

