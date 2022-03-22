Skip to main content

Mel Kiper Jr. Projects a New Name to the Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

Carolina is going defense at No. 6 overall in Kiper's updated mock draft.
USATSI_17480564_168388579_lowres (3)

The Carolina Panthers currently hold the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. By the time draft night comes around, they may decide to trade back in the first round to gain extra picks and the moves they made in free agency will allow them to do so.

USATSI_17820155_168388579_lowres

With the only obvious need being a quarterback, the Panthers are in a tough spot. They missed out on Deshaun Watson and several other veteran quarterbacks who have new homes. Their options now are to roll with Sam Darnold, bring back Cam Newton, draft a quarterback, or a mixture of a rookie and a veteran.

The feeling around the league is that no quarterback in this year's draft class is worth a top 10 pick, so if the Panthers decide to go with Pitt's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis it will be considered a reach by most. However, when a team is desperate enough, such moves are liable to happen. 

USATSI_17197381_168388579_lowres

The smart thing for Carolina to do is to draft the best player available or trade back. You can't force something when you have the sixth pick in the draft. That pick has to be a cornerstone of the franchise for the next ten-plus years and is one you can't afford to miss on. 

In Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft on ESPN, he has the Panthers selecting Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. This past season, Walker recorded 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. No, the numbers don't jump off the page by any means but when you turn on the film, it doesn't take long to see why so many scouts have him graded highly. 

USATSI_17107386_168388579_lowres

For more on Walker, here is some analysis from Lorenz Leinweber of NFL Draft Bible:

Very long defensive end who possesses the ability to outreach and control opponents at the point of attack. Walker is a more than capable power rusher, creating knockback and driving his legs. He needs to develop a counter move as he is a one-trick pony. Below average processing speed prevents him from making more splash plays. Walker projects as a developmental 3-4 defensive end or five-technique who can move around on the line. He has traits in length and athleticism that are highly coveted and should help him have an impact in a rotation as a rookie. With more technical refinement and urgency, Walker can be a quality starting-caliber player. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17013579_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Iowa State DL Eyioma Uwazurike

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17442070_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Free Agent QB Marcus Mariota Signs with Falcons

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
USATSI_16787033_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Saints to Re-Sign QB Jameis Winston

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_17442169_168388579_lowres
News

Falcons Trade QB Matt Ryan

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_13396703_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Toledo S Tycen Anderson

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_15308385_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
USATSI_17431203_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Tennessee DL Matthew Butler

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_16686865_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago