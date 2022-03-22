Mel Kiper Jr. Projects a New Name to the Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

With the only obvious need being a quarterback, the Panthers are in a tough spot. They missed out on Deshaun Watson and several other veteran quarterbacks who have new homes. Their options now are to roll with Sam Darnold, bring back Cam Newton, draft a quarterback, or a mixture of a rookie and a veteran.

The feeling around the league is that no quarterback in this year's draft class is worth a top 10 pick, so if the Panthers decide to go with Pitt's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis it will be considered a reach by most. However, when a team is desperate enough, such moves are liable to happen.