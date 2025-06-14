Hunter Renfrow finishes Carolina Panthers minicamp on an explosive note
There is little doubt that the second-half play of quarterback Bryce Young during the 2024 season has certainly added an air of confidence to a Carolina Panthers’ team that hasn’t had much to cheer as of late. The team last made the playoffs in 2017, and the club’s last postseason victory came 10 years ago during their Super Bowl 50 campaign of 2015.
One of the club’s shortcomings on offense this past season was having a high-volume receiver. Adam Thielen wound up missing seven games and was limited to 48 receptions. Xavier Legette wound up leading the Panthers with 49 receptions in 2024. Carolina was the only team in the league not to have a player total at least 50 catches this past season.
Enter former Raiders’ Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow, who sat out 2024 with a medical issue. He signed with the Panthers this offseason and certainly opened some eyes during the final day of the club’s mandatory minicamp.
“During a team drill Thursday (via Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com), “Andy Dalton evaded pressure, scrambling to buy time. Every play ‘til that point had been a short yardage throw, looking for the sticks versus chunk yardage. But as Dalton looked downfield, Renfrow put two defenders into a blender before weaving his way through a hole. Dalton let it fly and with nothing but green grass around him and two defenders trailing far behind, Renfrow pulled in the explosive play.”
“Every day you see him shine in different ways,” said head coach Dave Canales (via Gantt and Hill). “Outside of Adam Thielen, no one’s had more catches (in the unit) in the NFL than Hunter.”
“So, to see him show up in different ways,” added Canales, “attack a zone, attack leverage different ways on his releases, it’s so cool because you can coach up that stuff, but to see him be comfortable out there, he makes plays every day and so, it’s really exciting.”
The Panthers’ passing game finished 30th in the league this past season in terms of yards per game. The addition of Renfrow, along with a healthy Thielen and a solid year from 2025 first-round draft choice Tetairoa McMillan could change that in a big way this upcoming season.
