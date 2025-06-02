What Panthers head coach Dave Canales said about Hunter Renfrow
He was a member of the Silver and Black for five seasons after that franchise made him a fifth-round draft choice in 2019. Former Clemson University product Hunter Renfrow, who caught 186 passes (15 for scores) in four seasons with the Tigers, made a positive impression in his debut campaign with the Raiders. He played in 13 games and finished second on the club with 49 receptions—good for 605 yards and four touchdowns.
In five seasons with the franchise, Renfrow hauled in 269 passes for 2,884 yards and 17 scores. In 2021, he was one of 10 players in the league to total at least 100 receptions. His 103 catches, good for 1,038 yards and nine TDs, earned him a Pro Bowl invitation.
In 2022, he signed a two-year, $32 million extension with the team (via Spotrac). Renfrow did not play football in 2024 due to illness (ulcerative colitis), and this offseason was released by the Raiders. In late April, he inked a one-year, $1.22 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales talked about the five-year veteran as he joins a wide receiver room with several newcomers.
Renfrow joins a wide receiver room that includes incumbents Adam Thielen, 2024 newcomers Jalen Coker, David Moore, and Xavier Legette, and 2025 draft choices Tetairoa McMillan (1-Arizona) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (6-Colorado). The Panthers’ passing attack ranked 30th in the league in yards per game this past season, and produced only 18 scores. Legette finished with a team-high 49 catches, while Thielen led Carolina in receiving yards (615) and touchdown grabs (5).
A successful comeback by Renfrow can only mean good things for quarterback Bryce Young and Canales’s team in general.
