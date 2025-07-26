Hunter Renfrow ran a sick route at Panthers training camp and fans went wild
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers may actually have a loaded wide receiver corps for the first time since Steve Smith and Moose Muhammad were on the field together. It's been a long time (Muhammad's son was recently released from he team) but fans do have legitimate reason to be hopeful about this unit in 2025.
Last year this group was a liability and Bryce Young lost more air yards to drops than any other NFL quarterback despite sitting out half the season. This year they've added some promising young pieces as well as another long-time veteran who's looking to make a come-back.
That would be former Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, who ran a very slick whip route at today's training camp practice that has fans online buzzing. Observe.
Hunter Renfrow wows with route-runnning
It's understandable to be skeptical about Renfrow's abilities at this late point in his career. After all, he missed all of last season due to a bout of ulcerative colitis that also took a serious toll on his production in 2022 and 2023.
Then agan, seeing is believing and by all accounts Renfrow has been very impressive since joining the Panthers a few months ago. It's also important to remember that prior to his illness Renfrow was playing at an all-star level, making the AFC Pro Bowl team in 2021 after posting over 1,000 yards and nine touchdown catches.
Where Renfrow will fit in Carolina's new-look receiver corps remains to be seen, but at this rate it's going to be hard to exclude him from the initial 53-man roster.
