Inside the Pick: Scouting New Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks
After a dizzying series of moves, Carolina finally made their first pick of the second round at #46 overall. Panthers’ legend Mushin Muhammad stepped onto the stage and announced the selection.
Jonathon Brooks, running back, Texas.
Brooks entered the draft as a true junior and a one year starter at the University of Texas. He ran for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in November. The newest Carolina Panther has already stated that he’ll be on the field for training camp, but we may not see Brooks fully unleashed until midseason.
Much like Legette, Brooks brings an injection of juice into a Carolina offense that sorely lacked it in 2023.
Brooks’ defining traits are his footwork, elusiveness, and vision. His lower half moves as fluid as any runner in the class and his tape is littered with unblocked defenders in his wake. His acceleration will rival Legette for the team lead, and he’ll bring a dynamic that the Carolina backfield hasn’t seen since Christian McCaffrey toted the rock.
The former Longhorn marries that quickness and elusiveness with contact balance and vision that make him the most complete back in the 2024 NFL Draft. He wins with quickness instead of power, and he’ll need to bulk up slightly to break tackles with more than just his movement skills.
Brooks thrived in Steve Sarkisian’s zone running system, and he has the potential to feast behind Carolina’s revamped offensive line. Both guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are people moves that were hand-crafted to create holes for a patient and explosive running back like Brooks.
Off the field, Brooks is known as the kind of guy a locker room can rally around. Famously, Sarkisian sent Brooks on the field for the final snap (kneel down) of the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game (just weeks post-ACL surgery).
With 25 receptions this past season Brooks showed the ability to stay on the field for all three downs. Incumbent runners Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard are officially on notice. Once Brooks returns to full form from his college injury, he should see 70%+ of snaps on offense. Impressively, Brooks only fumbled the ball one time in 266 college touches.
Many (including myself) will question the positional value of drafting a running back with a premium second round selection, but Brooks is as complete of a running back prospect that you’ll see, and he’ll bring a dynamic to the Panthers’ offense that will have Dave Canales salivating.