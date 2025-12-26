Latest simulation reveals Carolina Panthers' playoff fate

The final two weeks of the NFL season are going to be insanely nerve-wracking for the Carolina Panthers. First, the home finale is against the NFC's top-seeded Seattle Seahawks, who had a mini bye week after their last game on December 18.

Then, assuming they do not get the Panthers win/Buccaneers loss combo needed, Week 18 will be a win-and-in contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. It's going to be highly stressful.

Some fans might want to look away and skip ahead in time to see what happens to preserve their heart rate. It's no guarantee, but CBS Sports simulated the final two weeks and revealed what very well could happen.

Panthers make playoffs in CBS simulation

The NFC South, according to CBS Sports analyst John Breech, is a "coin toss." It's hard to disagree. The Panthers are in the driver's seat, but their remaining schedule is much harder than the Buccaneers'.

"The Panthers (8-7) have a 53.5% chance of winning compared to the Buccaneers, who are at 46.5%. The Panthers can clinch the division title this week with a win over Seattle plus a Bucs' loss to the Dolphins," Breech wrote. "However, if the Panthers lose to the Seahawks, then the division title will be on the line in Week 18 in Tampa Bay."

Fortunately, Breech's simulation sees the Panthers nabbing the fourth seed in the NFC. The projectiond doesn't note a record nor a result for either week, but the important thing is that they end up as division champs.

The most likely path forward, and the most plausible one for a simulation, is that the Panthers lose in Week 17 and win in Week 18, thereby landing at 9-8 and sneaking into the playoffs.

That would set up a rematch with one of the NFC West powers. There are a lot of ways this can go, but the Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers could all get the fifth seed and visit Carolina.

The Panthers beat the Rams, who are the playoff opponent in the projection, lost to the 49ers, and are playing the Seahawks this weekend. Either way, revenge will be possible for someone if the Panthers do get in.

