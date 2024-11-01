ex-NFL exec tells Pat McAfee Diontae Johnson deal was a 'ridiculous trade' by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers apparently made up their minds weeks ago to trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson. On Tuesday they pulled the trigger, sending Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for, well, not a whole lot. Carolina sent a sixth-round pick to Baltimore and got a fifth-rounder back, but given where these two teams are likely to finish in the draft order it's not much of a jump at all. On top of that, the Panthers are also paying most of Johnson's salary for the remainder of the season.
While it's fair to point out that there's a good chance Johnson would have left next year in free agency anyway and the Panthers would have gotten nothing, getting such a poor return for the best wide receiver on the roster is pretty hard to swallow. A lot of folks are scratching their heads over why they'd agree to the deal, including former NFL executive Michael Lombardi. Here's what he told Pat McAfee about the trade yesterday.
Michael Lombardi goes off on Panthers' trade
Not great. First-year general manager Dan Morgan has made some sharp moves - notably upgrading Carolina's offensive line in free agency and finding a couple gems like Jalen Coker. This one was not his most-inspired moment, though.
