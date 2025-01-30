Electrifying but underrated rookie named Panthers' best breakout candidate for 2025
While there are positive signs of growth, the Carolina Panthers still have one of the weaker rosters around the NFL going into 2025. Their defense needs help at all three levels and their offensive skill group could use an infusion or two (or three) of fresh blood to help Bryce Young along as he develops.
One key element that will be required to improve this group is more growth from Young and the rest of the team's last two draft classes. On that mark, there's plenty of potential to be found. Last year the Panthers drafted a receiver who posted over 1,200 yards his last college season and a running back who averaged over six yards per carry.
However, so far the most impressive rookie from the class of 2024 has been an unheralded, undrafted wide receiver out of Holy Cross: Jalen Coker. While number 18 is still mostly flying under the radar as far as the media is concerned, there are some who recognize his serious upside. Pro Football Focus has named Coker the team's best breakout candidate for 2025.
PFF on Jalen Coker
"The Panthers have several intriguing young offensive weapons who could break out, but the safest bet appears to be Coker. The 2024 undrafted free agent shined when on the field, generating a 73.8 PFF receiving grade with only one drop on 45 targets. His 1.72 yards per route run ranked fourth among qualified rookie wideouts, ahead of several notable names. Coker and Bryce Young found a solid connection this past season, and it could amplify in 2025."
Coker barely even saw the field until Week 4 and did not get a ton of looks as a rookie (his 46 targets ranked sixth on the team). A calf injury that kept him out for a month late in the season also kept a low ceiling on his production.
However, when Coker was out there and involved he looked sharp enough and flashed often enough to make us believe he could have a real future as the head of this wide receiver room - once Adam Thielen is out of the picture, of course.
It would probably be better for the Panthers if Xavier Legette were to grow his way past Coker, but right now the UDFA is clearly the superior receiver. Hopefully he will see his role swell rather than languishing lower on the depth chart simply because of his relative draft position.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers urged to steal back key starter from Commanders
Bryce Young lands in the wrong tier of NFL QB rankings
What Greg Olsen said about Bryce Young’s big turnaround