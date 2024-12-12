Panthers predicted to land ‘ideal’ target for Bryce Young in 2025 NFL Draft
Suddenly, it's quite clear that there's at least one position the Carolina Panthers don't need to address in the draft: quarterback. With Bryce Young continuing to impress, they no longer have to look at Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or anyone else. Instead, they can look to get a weapon for him. They're picking Tetairoa McMillan in the latest mock.
Panthers go after WR McMillan in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Tetairoa McMillan is expected to be the first non-Travis Hunter WR off the board this year. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports says that "McMillan would be the ideal boundary, back-shoulder, rebounder type with plus YAC skills to provide to Bryce Young at the start of his third professional season."
Not too long ago, Trapasso said he "was mocking a quarterback to the Panthers seemingly every week." This was due to Young's benching and his overall terrible play to start his career. But since returning, Trapasso says, "Young has been as close to completely transformed as I've seen at the quarterback position within one season."
He said it feels like there's a stunt double playing now, and highlighted that he's often being let down by the weapons around him. He cited Xavier Legette dropping a "gorgeous throw" as the reason why the Panthers are now in the wide receiver market and not the QB market. Thus, McMillan is the pick as he mocked Hunter to the New England Patriots one pick prior.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider reveals one way David Tepper has changed for the better
Eagles fans want Jalen Hurts benched after playing Panthers defense
Panthers predicted to sign $21.8 million star WR in 2025 free agency