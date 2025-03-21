Jaycee Horn's belief in the Panthers shows why he's so critical for their future
The Carolina Panthers have gotten mostly bad grades for their recent re-signing of star cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million deal that briefly made him the highest-paid defensive back in the history of the NFL.
While the price-tag for Horn was bit high given his history with injuries, one argument in favor of it is that the Panthers simply could not allow even the slightest chance that Horn might decide to leave as a free agent once his rookie contract was up. Horn is a rare bird around the building in recent years in that he actually wants to be there and believes this team can be a winner.
Just listen to Horn speak with SiriusXM NFL radio and you'll hear the voice of an athlete who believes in the mission and genuinely wants to build something special, in spite of all the evidence that it won't happen.
Confidence is always a prerequisite for playing the most challenging position in the game, so that's no surprise. However, there's a lot of maturity here for a relatively young competitor - especially considering that Horn has enjoyed exactly zero team success since he was drafted.
The Panthers haven't posted a winning record since the 2017 season, but the more guys they can find like Jaycee Horn the closer they'll get to finally ending that streak.
