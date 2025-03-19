NFL insider sees consensus WR1 as a 'stretch' for Panthers in Round 1
The Carolina Panthers don't exactly have top-level wide receivers, and they committed yesterday to having virtually the exact same offense as in 2024 when they filled the fourth WR spot with David Moore. They can absolutely still draft one, but the room is filling up quickly, and there's no clear path for them to take one.
They could take the consensus top wideout, Tetairoa McMillan, with the eighth pick, but Panthers insider Joe Person of The Athletic doesn't see that happening. It's not just him, though. Many mock drafts have McMillan going outside the top 16, making him a bit of a reach at eight.
That's where Person is, and he said, "The Panthers need another piece here, though Tet McMillan might be a stretch at 8." He detailed that the need for a wide receiver was "moderate," indicating that the Panthers believe in Year 2 leaps for both Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.
He also said, "Fans who last week were hoping the Panthers would trade for Tee Higgins likely would argue that this is a high-level need for Young and the offense. That’s understandable. But the Panthers still feel strongly enough about Thielen’s skill set that they’re willing to give him a pay bump for his age-35 season."
All of this indicates that, to the front office, wide receiver is not that big of a need. That may or may not end up being true, but the team seems confident in Young's ability, which he showed last year, to win and succeed on offense with that group of pass-catchers. Excluding a few minor depth pieces, this is the group they'll have in 2025, and it's virtually the same as it was in 2024.
