Top NFL prospect is almost begging the Panthers to draft him
The Carolina Panthers have definitely tried to address their secondary this offseason, ensuring they extended cornerback Jaycee Horn while also re-signing fellow corner Mike Jackson. Plus, they added safety Tre'von Moehrig in free agency.
However, the Panthers' defensive backfield still needs some work, and Carolina could turn to the NFL Draft to further rectify the issue.
The Panthers could definitely stand to add another safety, and South Carolina Gamecocks star Nick Emmanwori is the best this draft class has to offer at the position.
The best part is that Emmanwori is a North Carolina native, and he has made it very clear that he would love to join his fellow Gamecocks alumni with the Panthers.
"Always, man. X [Xavier Legette] and Jaycee was my guys," Emmanwori told Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. "Talk to them almost every other week, every month. The Panthers, man, they have a huge impact on us out here. They just got Rico Dowdle, so they've got a real Gamecock squad over there. And hopefully, they come and pick me up too. That'd be cool."
Emmanwori spent three seasons at South Carolina, most recently registering 88 tackles, four interceptions and a couple of defensive touchdowns in 2024.
The problem is that Emmanwori almost certainly will not be available when the Panthers' second-round pick comes up at No. 57 (Carolina surely isn't taking him with its first-round pick), so the Panthers may have to tradee up to get him.
We'll see if Carolina can find a way to bring the 21-year-old into the fold.
