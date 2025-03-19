Proposed Panthers signing adds projected $22 million weapon for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have made some significant moves so far this offseason and the franchise is clearly headed in the right direction.
But general manager Dan Morgan still has a major need to fill at the wide receiver position, where the team needs more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, who is on the come up after he recovered nicely following his 2024 benching.
The Panthers have a wide receivers room highlighted by Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but Legette and Coker are unproven and Thielen is set to turn 35. The Panthers really need a long-term starter on the boundary, but at the very least Morgan needs to add some depth to hold Carolina over for a year.
Knowing that, Roto Baller's Dave Ventresca suggests the Panthers make a play for Chicago Bears free agent wide receiver, Keenan Allen, who remains one of the most high-profile players available.
"The Panthers recently restructured Adam Thielen’s contract so he could remain with the team in 2025," he wrote. "However, they are still looking for a true WR1 to pair with quarterback Bryce Young. Allen doesn’t really profile as a WR1 at this stage of his career, but he would be a welcome addition to Carolina’s wide receiver room. However, there is some overlap between him and Thielen’s game. This could mean it’s unlikely that Allen will wind up signing with Carolina even though it could benefit Young's development."
A six-time 1,000-yard wide receiver, Allen isn't likely to approach what he did in previous years at this stage in his career, but he would still provide an immediate upgrade in Carolina.
Allen, 32, is coming off a down year in Chicago after he posted 744 yards and seven touchdowns, but he also missed two contests due to injury and the Bears' offense was a mess.
Allen typically does his best work out of the slot, where Thielen likes to line up. However, both veterans have the ability to play outside, so that shouldn't be a problem.
What could be a problem is what Allen is looking for in his next team. The veteran almost certainly wants to join a contender, something the Panthers are not.
But if Carolina throws enough money at the veteran wideout and North Carolina native, who is projected to get a two-year, $22 million deal, perhaps they can convince him to work with Young for a season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers go bold with top-10 pick in 7-round mock draft
NFL power rankings: Carolina Panthers move in wrong direction
ESPN makes the case for Panthers to draft top 2025 WR prospect
Jaycee Horn shrugs off awkward question about his new contract