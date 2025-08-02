Jaycee Horn reveals which Panthers teammate 'reminds me of Steph Curry a little bit'
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of reasons for optimism going into the 2025 season, and quarterback Bryce Young is one of them.
Young has had a rough go of it overall over his first two years in the NFL. He had a rocky rookie campaign and then was benched last season in favor of Andy Dalton.
But, in what is the ultimate showing of maturity, Young handled the benching with grace and eventually righted the ship when he got back on the field, which has led to the aforementioned optimism for this coming season.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn sat down with Kay Adams on Friday and gave Young quite the compliment. Horn says Young reminds him of Golden State Warriors superstar and Panthers fan, Steph Curry.
"He kind of reminds me of Steph Curry a little bit," Horn said of Young on Up & Adams. "He's a silent killer. He might pop it a little bit, but he isn't going to say too much. But when I get under his skin, I hear the real him, I'm like OK, I know he's a real dawg and a real killer."
While Young is a Los Angeles Lakers fan, Horn went on to say that the Panthers quarterback definitely respects Curry's game.
Horn went on to say that while Young might seem "soft-spoken" in public, but he's definitely got that edge to him.
"Bryce, he's got a lot of people fooled because you see him in the media, he's soft-spoken, real smart guy," Horn said. "But when you get him going and talk a little trash to him, he'll throw a touchdown and let you hear about it."
We've definitely seen Young's swag in action before.
There was no better example of that than when Young threw a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons last season and literally turned around to celebrate before the ball landed, something we've seen Curry do with 3-pointers.
Young is entering what is a crucial season for his career.
If Young can build on what we saw in the second half of 2024, the Panthers will certainly move forward with him as the franchise quarterback.
But if he struggles, Carolina might be looking for a replacement in 2026, which would leave Young's days with the Panthers numbered.
