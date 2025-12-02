NFL expert says the quiet part out loud about Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud

When the Carolina Panthers selected Bryce Young first overall in 2023, it wasn't a huge surprise. That QB class didn't have a clear number one. Both Young and Stroud very easily could've gone first, and the other almost always would've gone second.

Eventually, though, it looked as if the Panthers made a huge mistake. Stroud was a sensational rookie, and he's been to the playoffs twice. Young has not, but he's made tremendous strides. That, as well as Stroud's backslide, has one analyst ready to rehash the narrative.

Kay Adams declares Bryce Young king of 2023 QB class

Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud seemed like a debate that would haunt the Panthers for the rest of time. Stroud looked poised to be a yearly Pro Bowl QB, and Young looked like he might be out of the league eventually.

It's time to have the conversation...



Bryce Young has been the BEST QB from the 2023 draft class for the past year and a half@_bryce_young | @Panthers | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Jp1egAKoJY — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 1, 2025

But since his 2024 benching, the comparison is much kinder to Young. Kay Adams said after Sunday's win, "It's time to have a conversation about Bryce, people. It is a 21-game sample size... he has now led these Panthers to a winning record."

In those 21 games, Young has 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, which is top 10 among all quarterbacks in that span, including more than, as Adams pointed out, Stroud.

"This is a very significant sample size. This isn't a couple of games. Has he been the best QB in the 2023 draft class? Yes, he has," she said.

Adams also noted that she loves all that he's persevered through and the person and player he has become. "Maybe one day we'll learn to stop judging quarterbacks so early," she added.

In his last 20 games, Stroud has 4,284 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions to the tune of an 85.7 passer rating. In his last 20, Young has 4,046 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions with a passer rating of 89.5.

We do have to take the whole career when evaluating, but the conversation has absolutely tilted in favor of Young, and if it continues, the Panthers will one day be vindicated for their choice.

