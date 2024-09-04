Panthers change their minds about signing former Rams QB to practice squad
The Carolina Panthers were about to sign former Wake Forest/LA Rams quarterback John Wolford to their practice squad, but apparently they have changed their minds. According to a report by Joe Person at The Athletic, Carolina will not be signing Wolford, after all.
And so at least for now the Panthers will roll until the 2024 season with three quarterbacks: Bryce Young is at the top of the depth chart, followed by veteran Andy Dalton. Undrafted rookie Jack Plummer will be the third-stringer off the practice squad. Plummer performed quite well in the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.
As to what they're doing, our best guess is that this move is related to yesterday's surprise release of edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. That moved saved the team $2 million in salary cap space for the 2024 season. However, they're still around $6 million in the red with only days to go before their first game of the season.
While quarterbacks are king, the Panthers desperately need to add more help on the edge, which is why the Chaisson release is so confusing. Our best guess is that they've found a better option at this spot that they plan to sign in the coming days.
For now, head coach Dave Canales says the team's plan is to pick whoever will start on the edge opposite Jadeveon Clowney as a game-time decision.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers move on from free agent signing in surprise move
Updated Carolina Panthers depth chart going into Week 1
Dave Canales details workload plan for Panthers running backs
Panthers’ starter opposite Clowney will be game-time decision