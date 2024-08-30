Panthers add more QB depth by signing former Wake Forest starter to practice squad
The Carolina Panthers we'rent kidding about challenging their roster. No NFL team has been more active over the last week shaping their personnel, and that work naturally includes some moves at the game's most important position. At the moment the team is carrying Bryce Young and Andy Dalton on their 53-man roster, plus undrafted rookie Jack Plummer on their practice squad. That trio is about to become a quartet though, as Carolina is adding another quarterback to the mix.
According to a report by Joe Person at The Athletic, the Panthers are signing former Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford to their practice squad. Wolford was a four-year starter for the Demon Deacons, totaling 8,794 passing yards and 59 touchdowns, but he also completed less than 60% of his attempts and threw 41 interceptions. His collective QB rating was 126.7.
After his college career was over, Wolford went undrafted. He was first signed by the New York Jets back in 2018 and has also recently spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wolford is mostly known for his work with the Los Angeles Rams, where he was the primary backup behind Matt Stafford when they won the Super Bowl in 2022. At this level Wolford has only started four games, going 2-2 with one touchdown and five picks.
