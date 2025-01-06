Former Carolina Panthers star shares urgent message to NFL free agents
The Carolina Panthers have never been known as a marquee destination for NFL free agents, and even less so now after they went 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the seventh straight year. However, the Panthers did show some signs of life toward the end of the season, riding some impressive play from quarterback Bryce Young to win two of their last three games.
Could that actually make Carolina an intriguing landing spot during the offseason? Former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart seems to think so and has taken to social media to deliver a plea to all upcoming free agents.
The problem, however, is that Carolina is not exactly projected to have a wealth of cap space heading into the offseason, which will make it that much more difficult for the club to sign big-time free agents.
The Panthers have a plethora of needs up and down their roster, and they definitely need to find some more weapons for Young.
Is it possible that Carolina could make a big splash? Could it lure a wide receiver like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin? Or maybe the Panthers can sign an edge rusher to attempt to replace the production left by the departed Brian Burns?
Again, it's going to be tough.
Not only does Carolina have a rather unenviable financial situation, but the top free agents will probably prefer to join contenders.
The Panthers may be left with no choice but to make shrewd additions and build through the NFL Draft, which they clearly have not been very successful doing in recent years.
Stewart spent a decade in Carolina between 2008 and 2017, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young skyrockets in final NFL QB rankings for Week 18
Panthers predicted to draft Texas Longhorns quarterback in 2025
Underrated Carolina Panthers receiver leads the NFL in this stat
How high and how low Panthers could pick in the 2025 NFL draft