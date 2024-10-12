Jonathon Brooks acknowledges there's really no reason Panthers should hurry him back
Pleasant surprises have been few and far between for the Carolina Panthers this season. Sure, there have been a couple: Andy Dalton's magical run against two of the worst defensive teams in the AFC was great while it lasted. Also, even though they're paying more for their offensive line than anyone else, it came as a surprise that Carolina's offensive line was one of the league's best this year - at least when they were fully healthy.
The biggest breakout surprise star is of course starting running back Chuba Hubbard, who is playing out the final year of his rookie contract and doing it at a very high level. Entering Week 6, Hubbard has totaled 393 yards on just 68 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) and currently leads all NFL running backs in success rate by a pretty wide margin.
Nobody saw that coming heading into the season, and it gives the Panthers some breathing room in their backfield. Specifically, they don't need to rush rookie Jonathon Brooks into the lineup as he recovers from an ACL tear he suffered 11 months ago in his final season at Texas. Brooks acknowledged as much in the locker room on Thursday, per David Newton at ESPN.
Jonathon Brooks to ESPN
The running game is in good hands, and also the Panthers won't be playing for anything but a high draft pick the rest of this season - especially now that their offensive line is beginning to feel the toll of mounting injuries.
Once they begin his practice window the Panthers will have three weeks to put Brooks on the active 53-man roster. What happens from there is anybody's guess, as Hubbard's surprise breakout year has changed the equation. However, teams don't pick the best running back in a draft just to put him on the bench.
Then again, the Panthers aren't like most teams, and that's exactly what they did with Christian McCaffrey, who had to sit behind Jonathan Stewart as a rookie after getting picked 8th overall. Stewart wasn't even leading the league in success rate, either.
