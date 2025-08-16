Mike Jackson says Panthers have deepest WR corps he ever went against
Continuity is just as important for a secondary unit as it is for any offensive line. That the Carolina Panthers made re-signing Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson an offseason priority shows that they know they have a strong pair of starters on the boundary.
Horn of course reset the cornerback market (temporarily) when he signed a four-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Panthers, fresh off his first fully healthy season which coincided with his first career Pro Bowl nod. Carolina also re-signed Jackson to a two-year, $10.5 million deal, which was a big pay-day for a defender who had been a restricted free agent.
With their offensive line and cornerback rooms returning, the Panthers set about upgrading their wide receiver corps in a big way, and at least on paper they accomplished that. Asked which wideout challenges him the most, Jackson couldn't come up with an answer, and said that this is the deepest receiver room he's ever gone against.
Mike Jackson on Panthers WRs
It's not hard to find NFL players blowing smoke about their teammates this time of year, but Jackson has a legitimate point. During his time with the Seattle Seahawks they had a great 1-2 punch with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but they never had much WR depth behind them.
Before that Jackson also put in brief stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots - but none of them had a receiver room that's six-deep as this one arguably is.
From top to bottom we expect the rotation will consist of Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., David Moore and Hunter Renfrow. That's one more than they usually carry, but if they are going to roster just six receivers again it would be a ghastly mistake to keep Moore over any of their other receiers on the roster bubble.
Moore is the only real weak link in that group of seven, though. The rest all have legitimate ability and unique attributes that could develop into the best receiver corps this franchise has ever had.
