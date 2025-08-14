Ochocinco & Shannon Sharpe rave about Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers WR corps
It's a low bar when you had the worst defense in NFL history, but the Carolina Panthers should be much-improvedon that side of the ball this coming season. The real reason to be excited about this team in 2025 though is their offense, which has a legitimate chance to put together a strong season.
The personnel is all there from top to bottom. Bryce Young finished last season performing at a top-10 level, Chuba Hubbard is an excellent value at running back (and there's more depth behind him now), their offensive line is sharp and their wide receiver corps could be one of the league's deepest.
Don't take our word for it, though. Just listen to NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco raving about Carolina's passing personnel on their latest podcast.
Ochocinco bullish on Carolina Panthers
The wide receiver room in particular looks really good on paper going into this season. Last year at this time Adam Thielen was the only really proven commodity for this group.
Since then they have added a top-10 overall draft pick, discovered an undrafted stud, scored a Day 3 gem and added another proven veteran to the group. If Xaiver Legette can improve on his 2024 showing and Tetairoa McMillan grows into his potential fast, this group could legitimately live up to all the hype that Ochocinco has been sharing this ofseason.
If they get literally any contributions at all from their tight end group this offense is going to be dramatically better than anybody predicted.
