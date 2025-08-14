Underrated Panthers weapon lands in spotlight of joint practice vs Texans
The Carolina Panthers are in Houston preparing to take on the Houston Texans this Saturday. It will be their second preseason outing after a blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. It is expected to be the final time that starters like Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, and Tre'von Moehrig see the field this preseason.
Ahead of that preseason outing, the Panthers will have another joint practice, this time with the Texans. They performed well in the joint session against Cleveland, but then they lost. One insider says there is one key player to watch for at said joint practice: Jalen Coker.
Jalen Coker lands in crosshairs at Panthers-Texans practice
According to Dave Canales, Jalen Coker is not on the bubble to make the roster. The former UDFA did well against the Browns, but they don't have the secondary talent that the Texans do. It'll be crucial for Coker to play well against elevated competition.
"Coker is coming off a solid preseason showing in the opener, where he caught two of his four targets for 17 yards, including a five-yard touchdown from Bryce Young," CBS insider Tyler Sullivan said. He didn't play all that much.
Coker likely makes the roster anyway, but he still needs a good showing. "The Panthers have a crowded receiver room," Sullivan added. "A strong showing against the Texans should further solidify the former undrafted free agent's status."
Coker is probably going to end up being WR4 or WR5 on the depth chart behind Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, and Xavier Legette. Hunter Renfrow might land ahead of Coker, too. Additionally, it would not be a shock if he ended up pushing Legette down further.
The former first-round pick hasn't had a great preseason or training camp. Coker came in for him when he got ejected against the Browns, and Coker scored the touchdown after that.
Coker looked like he was the best receiver in Carolina at times last season. It's a much deeper wide receiver room that he finds himself in this year, though, so it's important for him to remind the team how good he can be.
