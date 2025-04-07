2025 NFL draft: Bryce Young believes in next big Alabama QB prospect
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been a hot topic since he accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Typically, players expected to go in Round 1 attend the event and Milroe isn’t seen as first-round talent. There are some who even think he won’t be a good player at the next level.
Current Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young doesn’t fall in this category. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama is a strong believer in Milroe, who was once Young’s backup.
Young recently discussed Milroe’s pro prospects and said he doesn’t get enough credit for his leadership. Young said that Milroe has always had the respect of his teammates and “commands” the locker room.
“But the stuff that people don’t really get to see outside of just the stat sheet is just how great of a leader he is. He’s someone that commands a locker room, that commands a team. Even when he wasn’t starting when I was there, everyone respected him.” — Young on Milroe
Milroe took over for Young in the 2023 season and put up some impressive numbers. He had 2,834 yards passing with 23 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. He added 531 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns as a runner.
In 2024, he had 20 rushing touchdowns and 726 yards. Despite that increase, he threw for nearly the same yardage with 2,844 but had just 16 touchdowns and 11 picks.
Despite questions about his passing, Milroe could surprise people by going much earlier in the draft than expected — thanks in large part to this being a relatively weak quarterback class. Young, however, believes that won’t be the last time we’re surprised by Milroe.
