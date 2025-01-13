2025 NFL draft: Where do Panthers rank in total draft capital?
The Carolina Panthers will be picking eighth in the 2025 NFL Draft. After a 5-12 regular season which saw a three-win increase from last year, the Panthers have dipped a little in the draft order. However, they actually own their first-round pick in this draft, so the poor record has benefits that the Panthers can reap this time.
They have a total of nine picks in the seven rounds, including three in the top 75. This is their chance to turn things around and build on the promise that the end of the season showcased. Here's how their draft capital, arguably the best way to attack the remaining holes on the roster, ranks among the NFL's worst teams.
Where the Panthers rank in terms of 2025 draft capital
According to Tankathon, the Panthers have the seventh-best draft capital of any team in the 2025 NFL Draft. They rank one place ahead of their actual pick placement, which means they're slightly better than expected.
Since they have the majority of their picks and a few others from trades, they're in a pretty decent spot to continue building. They rank just ahead of the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.
The proximity to their actual draft position isn't bad, either, since the New York Giants have the sixth-best draft capital despite drafting third overall. The Tennessee Titans, for another example, have the fourth-best capital despite owning the top pick. All in all, the Panthers have the capital to vastly improve this roster if GM Dan Morgan and company can use the picks they have well.
