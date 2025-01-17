3 huge reasons for Panthers fans to be optimistic about 2025
The Carolina Panthers fan base has been suffering for quite a long time, and it was looking like there was no conclusion in sight.
But there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel.
The Panthers went just 5-12 this year, but they showed very positive signs toward the end of the season, winning two of their last three games thanks to some superb play by quarterback Bryce Young.
Finally, Carolina fans have reason for optimism.
Here are three key reasons Panthers fans should genuinely be looking forward to 2025.
Intriguing young weapons
Let me preface this by saying that I absolutely think the Panthers need to go out and get more weapons for Bryce Young this offseason. That isn't even a question.
However, Carolina does have some interesting young playmakers in its employ.
Chuba Hubbard has quietly established himself as one of the best running backs in football, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is teeming with talent and wide receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker have shown significant promise.
The Panthers are still a work in progress, but there is no doubt that they actually have some decent youthful weapons that should take a big step forward next season.
Bryce Young's command of the locker room
Apparently, Carolina's locker room really likes Young.
The second-year quarterback went from looking like a complete bust after being benched in favor of Andy Dalton to taking complete control and establishing legitimate trust in his teammates.
We don't want to put the cart before the horse here. Young still has a lot to prove, as a few impressive performances does not make you a franchise quarterback.
But it's hard to ignore just how confident and effective the former No. 1 overall pick was during the second half of the season, especially over the last three contests.
The NFC South stinks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South with 10 wins and were then bounced by the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
This division is not good, and the Panthers actually do have an outside chance of finishing on top next season.
Obviously, no one is going to bet on that happening, but it's been proven that nine or 10 wins can capture the AFC South crown.
Carolina seems to be in better shape than the New Orleans Saints, and while the Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons may boast more proven talent, neither team is miles ahead of the Panthers.
