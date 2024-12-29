What Adam Thielen said about Panthers missing Chuba Hubbard, Jaycee Horn
The Carolina Panthers were shellacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. They were beaten 48-14 in a game that wasn't close after the Bucs scored their second touchdown of the day. This is a matchup between one team in contention for the NFL's worst record and another that's possibly heading to the postseason.
That isn't where the bulk of the gap comes from, though. On Sunday, several key players were out for the Panthers. They were missing two regular starters on offense and an innumerable amount of defensive contributors. Adam Thielen, who scored the only two touchdowns of the day, addressed their absences.
Adam Thielen speaks on missing key players in latest loss
Adam Thielen said a few Panthers that have had a "major impact" weren't on the field Sunday. "You've got to have your stars out there. You've got to have your best players on the field to give yourself a chance. But at the end of the day, you've got to find a way to win, and teams do it," Thielen said. "A best player goes down, maybe Chuba [Hubbard] and Jaycee [Horn], who are kind of the heartbeat of the offense and defense, it's a big loss, and we were missing them out there today."
This has been a difficult year for injuries in Carolina. Thielen himself went on IR with a hamstring injury. Chuba Hubbard, Jaycee Horn, DJ Wonnum, Josey Jewell, Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Derrick Brown, and more have spent time on the sidelines or on Injured Reserve.
It caught up to Carolina in a big way, and their 34-point loss points to the true value that some of the hurt players bring to the field.
