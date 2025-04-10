Analyst raises red flags over potential Panthers trade, offers 'safe' solution
The Carolina Panthers own the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft later this month, and there has been a whole lot of deliberation concerning what the Panthers will do when they are on the clock.
Carolina has plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, so there really is not one individual prospect who stands out as the clear selection for the Panthers in the first round.
That's why many have suggested that trading down in the draft would be a great option for Carolina, as the Panthers would be able to accumulate more capital to fill out the roster.
However, Jonathan DeLong of Cat Scratch Reader has cautioned Carolina against making such a move, noting that moving too far down in the draft order could cause an issue for the Panthers.
"While the draft is unpredictable, the truly elite players do tend to go near the top," DeLong wrote. "Dropping too far in the name of stockpiling picks could cause you to miss out on a blue chip prospect. However, if you can find a partner in your vicinity that’s locked in on a particular player, you can pick up a similar caliber player while adding to a cache of day two or three picks."
DeLong then went on to note the most ideal area of the draft order Carolina should be aiming to target in a potential trade.
"A safe target area for the Panthers to trade down to is probably in the 10 to 13 or 14 range based on recent results," he concluded.
Carolina definitely needs more help defensively after posting the worst statistical unit in league history this past year, but the Panthers also must add some more weapons for Bryce Young.
That's why Carolina is kind of between a rock and a hard place going into the draft, and it lends credence to the suggestion that trading down is a swell idea.
Of course, as DeLong notes, the Panthers would have to be careful.
