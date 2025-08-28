Analyst rips Panthers for trading 'crucial' Adam Thielen in Bryce Young Year 3
The Carolina Panthers decided, after all, to trade Adam Thielen yesterday. It wasn't all that surprising given his contract situation, age, and the Minnesota Vikings' immense need. It was, however, a little surprising since the Panthers kind of need Thielen.
They do have a nice cohort of young wide receivers, but those players needed Thielen on the roster. It's arguable that Bryce Young, who targeted Thielen most over the last two seasons, did as well. which is why one insider isn't all that pleased with the deal.
Panthers come out on wrong end of Adam Thielen-Vikings trade
Ultimately, the Panthers did pretty well in getting the draft capital they did for a 35-year-old wide receiver who is either going to retire or be a free agent at the end of this season. For Bryce Young, though, it's a headscratcher.
"Thielen was crucial toward Young's success at the end of last season, as Young finished with 10 touchdowns to zero turnovers in the final three games (the first quarterback since Drew Brees in 2019 to have those numbers in the final three games)," Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports said.
Young had a 102.9 passer rating when throwing to Thielen last season, the second-highest of any of his pass catchers he threw 30 or more passes to. The wide receiver corps he's working with suddenly doesn't have that reliable target.
"The Panthers have made an excellent effort to give Young good pass catchers over the past two seasons, and Thielen was a big part of that," Kerr said. "Carolina still has Coker and Legette at wide receiver, along with first-round pick McMillan."
Kerr did admit that Thielen's fit in the new-look WR room was up in the air, especially with Jimmy Horn Jr. looking really good during camp. Still, the loss might be substantial, especially for Young and his development. The draft capital is nice, but if Young doesn't take the next step without Thielen, it will not matter at all.
Fortunately, Young experienced some life without Thielen last year and still looked solid in those games. He was better with Thielen, but still.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go