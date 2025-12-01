Why the Panthers should be calling about disgruntled Vikings superstar in 2026

The Carolina Panthers could still stand to use an upgrade in the wide receiver room. Tetairoa McMillan is a special talent, and Jalen Coker broke out on Sunday. Xavier Legette is pretty hot and cold, but he can be a useful player, too.

Sadly, beyond that solid but unspectacular group, there's not much. Jimmy Horn Jr. is a gadget player. Brycen Tremayne is a special teamer, and David Moore adds little to nothing. But if the best wide receiver in the NFL is available, the Panthers could and should call.

The Panthers should see about a Justin Jefferson trade

Don't be surprised if Justin Jefferson demands a trade at some point. The Minnesota Vikings have been unable to give him a quarterback, and at some point, he may decide he's had enough of toiling that way.

JJ McCarthy has been awful, unable to even make use of Jefferson. Max Brosmer wasn't any better. The outlook is bleak, and if the wide receiver wants out, the Panthers should be all over that.

Jefferson is as good as any receiver in the NFL. He might be better. Only Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba could argue.

Of course, this would cost an exorbitant trade package. The Panthers would have to part with multiple first-round picks, which may be too steep for this team to afford. However, adding Jefferson would give them an outstanding offense.

Defenses would have to pick Tetairoa McMillan or Justin Jefferson to shade, giving the other (likely McMillan), plenty of room to operate in single coverage.

That would also open tons of opportunities for Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. They'd have virtually no defensive attention and be open plenty. It would give Bryce Young an abundance of good options in the passing game.

The Panthers have been diligent about building through the draft right now, and they probably aren't going to ditch that approach any time soon, especially not to send another haul just a few years after sending one for Young in the first place.

But if the Vikings do need to offload Jefferson, GM Dan Morgan should sprint to his phone.

