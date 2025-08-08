B/R insider says not to ignore Panthers backup RB

All Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have a high-end backup running back on the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to have a more dynamic backfield this season, signing Rico Dowdle to be Chuba Hubbard's primary backup.

Dowdle enters the season as one of the top backup running backs. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay ranked him at No. 16 on his backup running back rankings.

"The Panthers capitalized on the Cowboys’ controversial decision to let Dowdle walk in free agency. The acquisition provides Carolina with a capable veteran who can split the backfield duties with incumbent starter Chuba Hubbard," Kay wrote.

"... The presence of Hubbard will make Dowdle a riskier play early on, but there could be enough looks for both backs to eat on a weekly basis if Carolina embraces the ground game."

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Dowdle, 27, had his best year yet in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys, which he hopes will carry into his first year with the Panthers.

He ran for 1,079 yards and caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, signaling potential to be a dual-threat running back both in the air and on the ground.

Though Dowdle thought those numbers would warrant teams asking him to be their starting running back in free agency, he received no such offers. Instead, a one-year deal with the Panthers to prove himself was the option he felt was best.

“I definitely thought I would have had the opportunity to get a shot with the ones this year, but it didn’t come down to that,” Dowdle said to the Associated Press.

Now that free agency has been settled, Dowdle is excited about his opportunity with the Panthers and hopes to make the most of it.

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

