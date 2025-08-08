B/R insider says not to ignore Panthers backup RB
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to have a more dynamic backfield this season, signing Rico Dowdle to be Chuba Hubbard's primary backup.
Dowdle enters the season as one of the top backup running backs. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay ranked him at No. 16 on his backup running back rankings.
"The Panthers capitalized on the Cowboys’ controversial decision to let Dowdle walk in free agency. The acquisition provides Carolina with a capable veteran who can split the backfield duties with incumbent starter Chuba Hubbard," Kay wrote.
"... The presence of Hubbard will make Dowdle a riskier play early on, but there could be enough looks for both backs to eat on a weekly basis if Carolina embraces the ground game."
Dowdle, 27, had his best year yet in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys, which he hopes will carry into his first year with the Panthers.
He ran for 1,079 yards and caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, signaling potential to be a dual-threat running back both in the air and on the ground.
Though Dowdle thought those numbers would warrant teams asking him to be their starting running back in free agency, he received no such offers. Instead, a one-year deal with the Panthers to prove himself was the option he felt was best.
“I definitely thought I would have had the opportunity to get a shot with the ones this year, but it didn’t come down to that,” Dowdle said to the Associated Press.
Now that free agency has been settled, Dowdle is excited about his opportunity with the Panthers and hopes to make the most of it.
