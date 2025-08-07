Unheralded Panthers draft pick absolutely manhandles Browns lineman
In 2024, the Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 but managed to win four of their final nine games. This was despite the league’s worst defense in terms of total yards and rushing yards allowed.
How bad was coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit vs. the run this past season? It held only one team to less than 100 yards on the ground, and that was the worst running team in the league (Las Vegas Raiders) this past season. Carolina gave up 179.8 yards per game rushing, and their last six opponents gained at least 200 yards on the ground.
This offseason, GM Dan Morgan addressed the defensive line with the free-agent additions of Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III. He also used a fifth-round pick in April on a University of Florida prospect that made his presence felt earlier this week in joint practices with the Cleveland Browns.
Panthers’ rookie DT Cam Jackson is a little pushy
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this pre-draft evaluation of 6’6”, 328-pound Cam Jackson. “Massive nose tackle whose lack of productivity belies his potential to imprint on NFL games as a run defender. Jackson is a complete non-factor as a rusher, so his spot on a draft board will be relative to a team’s willingness to take a two-down player in need of polish.
“He’s long and plays with extremely heavy hands,” added Zierlein, “and an ability to overwhelm single blockers at times. When he’s allowed to swap paint and focus on smaller areas of containment, he’s a tough out. He gets knocked off his spot more than he should, but better block take-on and technique should create better consistency. Jackson has freakish size and is a more enticing prospect when tape flashes are prioritized in the evaluation process.”
Jackson, Wharton and Brown III join returning veterans Derrick Brown and A’Shawn Robinson on a new-look defensive line that figures to be a much bigger factor this upcoming season. This group is certainly the key if there’s to be a dramatic turnaround for Evero’s defensive unit in 2025.
