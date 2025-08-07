Regression likely for Carolina Panthers, insider foolishly claims
The Carolina Panthers enjoyed a strong finish to end up with five wins last season. After an offseason of change, it's expected that they will be better. The moves they made won't make them a contender overnight, but it's exceptionally difficult to imagine them getting worse.
Apparently, that's not difficult for Bleacher Report's Moe Moton to envision. While just about everyone expects positive momentum in 2025 and more wins, Moton actually has somehow convinced himself that the Panthers will be worse.
Insider makes silly claim that Panthers will lose more in 2025
With several weapons spending time on the bench (Chuba Hubbard, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, and Ja'Tavion Sanders at times) with injury after Bryce Young returned to the lineup, the Carolina Panthers won four games. Apparently, that's all they can expect in 2025.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicted that the Panthers will improbably backslide in 2025 despite all indicators suggesting they're due for more wins, not less. The team is better in pretty much all facets, and Young is confident and playing well heading into year two of his partnership with Dave Canales.
"The Panthers will play three of their first four games on the road, which sets up a tough September for the club, particularly Bryce Young. As a starter, he's 1-12 in road games," Moton said. "If he doesn't show notable improvement early in his third season, Carolina likely falls to the bottom of the division by October."
Moton said the team has a solid receiver trio in rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and Adam Thielen, but he pointed to "Young's minimal strides in two years" as cause for concern. That certainly ignores the massive leap he took in Weeks 8-18 last year, which may be why he doesn't believe in Carolina.
He also pointed to the defense's lack of a "standout" pass rusher, suggesting they'll once again give up the most points in the NFL. That seems foolish as well. While Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are just rookies, the overall edge rushing is stronger in 2025.
And even if it's not, this team went 5-12 with a defense yielding the most points in NFL history, with four of those wins coming with Young back off the bench. To suggest that they'll only win four is to ignore a whole lot of evidence to the contrary.
