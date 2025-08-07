Carolina Panthers urged to cut ties with star pass-catcher
Since coming over to the Carolina Panthers in free agency, Adam Thielen has been the best weapon for Bryce Young. Thielen has outproduced every pass-catcher in a Panthers uniform over the last two seasons, recording 1,629 yards in two seasons in just 27 games.
He was also sneakily very good as a deep threat and was a reliable target for Young following Young's benching and when Thielen got healthy again. Still, he's not long for the NFL or the Panthers at this stage, so one insider believes he should be traded now.
NFL insider says Adam Thielen should be on the trade block
Adam Thielen has been a gift over the last two seasons. Much has been made about Bryce Young's lack of weapons in the NFL, but at least Thielen panned out as a really good signing by then-GM Scott Fitterer. His time may be up, though.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox admitted that trading Thielen might seem unwise with Young entering a pivotal third season, but there are a few good reasons that Carolina may want to send him packing.
"Yes, Thielen led all Panthers pass-catchers in receiving yards last season, logging 615 in 10 games," Knox said. "However, he'll also turn 35 later this month and will be a free agent in 2026. His experience and talent can help Young's development, but he has little long-term value for Carolina."
The Panthers have a legit WR1, it seems, in Tetairoa McMillan, so trading Thielen wouldn't be as detrimental to Young. Plus, Knox argues, it would open up pass-catching opportunities for those with a future in Carolina: Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker.
"Thielen can still produce at a high level, and he might net Carolina a fairly valuable return from a playoff hopeful in need of receiver depth," Knox concluded. That would leave the depth chart looking something like this:
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Xavier Legette
- Hunter Renfrow
- Jalen Coker
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- David Moore
Despite missing Thielen, that's still not a bad WR room, and it's easier to decide who makes the roster without seven deserving candidates.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Tetairoa McMillan makes surprising admission at Panthers training camp
ESPN rankings put Dave Canales, Panthers coaching staff in humbling spot
Carolina Panthers reveal full jersey schedule for the 2025 NFL season
Jaycee Horn reveals which Panthers teammate reminds him of Steph Curry