Bold free agency prediction has Haason Reddick returning to the Carolina Panthers
Carolina has to improve its pass rush in one way or another this offseason, be it the draft, free agency, or even through trade.
After the Panthers traded away Brian Burns to the New York Giants, they brought in Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum, who combined for 9.5 sacks on the season. They need that type of production from their top pass rusher, not their top two.
While Clowney and Wonnum are each capable of reaching that mark, neither feels like long-term solutions, especially Clowney, who is about to enter his age 32 season.
Perhaps they can turn to a familiar face and target Haason Reddick in free agency. Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network linked Reddick to the Panthers in his recent bold free agency predictions article.
Xie's analysis on the fit
"Unfortunately for the Panthers, they never got to reap the fruits of Reddick’s breakout beyond that one season, losing him in free agency to the Eagles. Reddick is back on the market after a down year, which he held out until October. Over 10 games, Reddick had just one sack and recorded an 11.6% pressure rate (his average with the Eagles was 14.2%).
"Still, Reddick had 11 sacks with a 12.7% pressure rate two years ago, which makes for a logical bounceback candidate with a typical offseason. Carolina desperately needs any pass-rushing help after finishing last in pressure rate in 2024 (25%). A Reddick reunion would be a decisive first step toward rebuilding that unit."
