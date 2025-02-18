Breaking down the Carolina Panthers free agents into three tiers
Tier 3: Should probably let walk
The group: RB Mike Boone, WR David Moore, TE Feleipe Franks, DE DeShawn Williams, OLB Cam Gill, CB Mike Jackson, CB Caleb Farley, S Lonnie Johnson, S Nick Scott.
There aren't many surprises among this group. These are your bottom-of-the-roster type of players that will either get flushed out or brought back on deals to essentially fill out the offseason and training camp roster. You could make the case for Mike Jackson, Nick Scott, David Moore, or Feleipe Franks, but Carolina can improve at each of those positions.
Tier 2: Could do with or without
The group: C Austin Corbett, C Brady Christensen, TE Tommy Tremble, TE Ian Thomas, S Jordan Fuller, K Eddy Pineiro.
The Panthers, I assume, will bring back one of the two centers and one of the two tight ends. Both? Unlikely. Corbett would be the perfect fit for this offense with the way he plays the game and embodies what it means to be a Panther. Unfortunately, the injuries are a major concern, so if Carolina can afford a replacement, it might be wise to let Corbett walk.
As far as the two tight ends are concerned, I'd lean toward Tommy Tremble being the guy Dan Morgan brings back. Then again, Ian Thomas seemingly has nine lives with the organization, so he might be back as well. If the Panthers let them walk or if they opt sign elsewhere, they'll manage.
Pineiro took a small step back in 2024, and the two sides didn't appear to be on the same page a year ago in terms of a contract. I'd expect Carolina to let Pineiro walk and move forward with Matthew Wright.
Tier 1: Should attempt to re-sign
The group: QB Andy Dalton, LB Shaq Thompson, S Xavier Woods, S Sam Franklin, P Johnny Hekker.
Andy Dalton has played a big part in Bryce Young's development, and if I were Dan Morgan, I'd want to keep him around at least another year or two. He's still capable of starting and winning games if needed and gives Young someone to lean on.
You might be confused with my decision to put Shaq Thompson and Austin Corbett in different tiers, considering they've both missed a ton of time over the last couple of years. The fibula and Achilles injuries, while serious, are less concerning than a lineman having multiple knee injuries in a short period of time.
Thompson is the heart and soul of this defense, and his leadership was clearly missed last season. He and Xavier Woods may be a little older, but Carolina needs some experienced veterans in the fold who aren't afraid to hold their teammates accountable, and those two certainly have no problem doing so.
