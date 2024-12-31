Why Bryce Young belongs in Most Improved Player conversation
The NFL's biggest awards are MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and the like. One that's often overlooked and forgotten is the Most Improved Player award, one that Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young ought to be a candidate for.
Young likely won't win the award since he doesn't have the stats or the games played to really warrant a vote, but the case for him to be in the conversation is strong. Here's why the second-year player should be considered.
Making the case for Bryce Young as the NFL's Most Improved Player
After last year, the general consensus around Bryce Young was that he was a bust and that the Carolina Panthers had made a huge mistake. The hiring of Dave Canales and the addition of several key players over the offseason sparked hope that that analysis might be inaccurate. After two weeks, Young was on the bench in 2024, and his career looked done.
It's pretty rare for first-overall picks to get benched and then come back to their original team. That usually signifies the end, and Young looked like he was on his way out of the Panthers and possibly the league. The simple fact that he's even a remotely good starter after all of that (and the turmoil of his rookie season) should generate Most Improved Player buzz.
When taking a deep dive into his return, the case only gets stronger. He returned in Week 8, but since Week 9, he's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Before another strong outing in Week 17, Young was top 10 in offensive grade, passing grade, and several other great metrics.
He is doing very well in a host of PFF metrics, too. Young is overall second in big-time throw percentage since Week 9. Since then, he's second in total big-time throws, tied for second in deep passing grade (20+ air yards), sixth in passing grade, tied for sixth in passing grade under pressure, and seventh in offensive grade despite seeing a top five drop percentage by his wideouts.
In Week 16, Young was the highest-graded QB of the week. He had one dud game in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's otherwise played like the best of the best since returning from the bench.
When Young was benched, the discourse was about how there's just no path back for him and the Panthers. The damage was done, and Young was never going to be good enough to overcome that. Fast forward just a few weeks and the entire narrative has shifted. Improvement is a word that might not do it justice.
