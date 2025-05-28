Bryce Young's biggest obstacle for 2025 season revealed by NFL analyst
The Carolina Panthers have, barring a horrific setback, found their QB of the present and future. It might've taken a little while, including a bad rookie season and a benching in year two, but Bryce Young is their guy. In 2025, he has a lot to face.
One of the biggest things he must overcome, in the eyes of NFL insider Brad Gagnon, is the reputation and narrative that has been built about Young over his first two NFL seasons. He believes Young must overcome "the stigma of a terrible rookie season."
Gagnon said, "Because his sophomore year really wasn't bad and he showed true improvement, but the 2023 No. 1 overall pick cannot afford to struggle in 2025 or everyone will assume that rebound was a fluke."
Young looked like a totally different QB over the last 10 games last year, which is admittedly a small sample size but it's big enough to say he's not the player he was over the first 18 games of his career. However, should he take a step back, the narrative that he's a bust will resurface. For his sake and for the Panthers, that can't happen.
Fortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to. Young looked great, and the advanced analytics say he was a borderline top 10 QB over those last 10 games. The offense around him is better with Tetairoa McMillan and Rico Dowdle in the mix, and he's much more familiar with Dave Canales' system. All signs point to more upward growth rather than a backslide.
